New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C), accompanied by Whakatane Mayor Judy Turner (L), during campaigning in Whakatane, New Zealand, 09 September 2020. EPA-EFE/BEN MCKAY IMAGE TAKEN BY JOURNALIST AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) speaks to the media with her deputy Kelvin Davis (2-L) during election campaigning in Rotorua, New Zealand, 07 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN MCKAY IMAGE TAKEN BY JOURNALIST AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand’s prime minister pledged Thursday that her country will use 100 percent renewable energy by 2030, five years earlier than the previous goal, if her party wins the Oct. 17 election.

“The COVID-19 economic recovery represents a once in a generation opportunity to reshape New Zealand’s energy system to be more renewable faster, affordable and secure,” prime minister and Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern said in a statement. EFE-EPA