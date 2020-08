New Zealand parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Party campaign launch in Auckland, New Zealand, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The prime minister of New Zealand and government coalition party leaders on Tuesday rebuffed her the United States’ president's claim that the South Pacific country was experiencing a “big surge” of COVID-19 cases.

Donald Trump on Monday referred to New Zealand having more than 60 active COVID-19 cases since last week after going more than 100 days without local transmission.