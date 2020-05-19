New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) greets a crew member with a hongi as she joins a Waka crew for a paddle prior to Waitangi Day in Waitangi, New Zealand, 05 February 2020 (reissued 12 May 2020). EFE-EPA/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The popularity of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has soared in the country following her management of the COVID-19 crisis, with months to go before the general elections.