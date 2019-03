Bodies of those killed in the double mosque shooting at Al Noor and the Linwood Islamic Centre continue to be buried at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with members of the Muslim community in the wake of the mass shooting at two mosques, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SNPA/POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

The prime minister of New Zealand said Thursday that Facebook will have to do a lot more to curb hate propaganda after the social network announced it would ban such content from its platform.

Jacinda Ardern's statement comes two weeks after a white supremacist had opened fire on people at two mosques, killing 50, in Christchurch, in southern New Zealand.