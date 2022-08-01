New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia, 07 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media, during a press conference in Sydney, Australia, 08 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern urged China on Monday to use its position as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, and in line with its commitment to the UN Charter, we continue to urge China to be clear that it does not support the Russian invasion," Ardern said in a speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland, according to the transcript published on the government website.