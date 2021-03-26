Since the beginning of March, Argentina has been experiencing an increase in Covid-19 infections and is moving into what appears to be a second wave of the virus, according to the Buenos Aires city government on Thursday, as the country awaits the arrival of a jet carrying Russian vaccine to use in its slow vaccination campaign.
Argentina awaits a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines
People receive Covid-19 vaccinations at the Nuñez Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Enrique Garcia Medina/File