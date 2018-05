Buenos Aires residents pass by a currency exchange shop in the Argentine capital on May 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Argentina formally asked the International Monetary Fund on Thursday for a Stand-By financing agreement to deal with the crisis caused by the abrupt depreciation of the peso.

"(Argentine Finance) Minister Dujovne and I met today to discuss how the IMF can best help the authorities strengthen the Argentine economy in light of renewed and significant financial market volatility," said IMF Director Christine Lagarde in a statement made public following her meeting with Dujovne.