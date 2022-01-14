A little girl tries to cool off during the historic heat wave in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Jan. 13, 2022. EFE/Enrique Garcia

Argentina is dealing with a historic heat wave that, just like every summer, is translating into a substantial increase in electricity consumption with the concomitant risk of massive power supply cuts like the ones this week, mainly in Buenos Aires and the heavily populated urban ring around the capital.

After on Tuesday the temperature climbed to above 40 C (104 F) in central Argentina, a day on which thousands of people were left without electric power in the capital and the surrounding area, and because of forecasts of new thermometer highs on Thursday and Friday, the national government allowed public employees to work from home on both days to lower energy consumption at government offices.