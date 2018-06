Photo provided by the Buenos Aires Police showing the minister of security of the province of Buenos Aires, Cristian Ritondo (L), observing replica World Cup trophies used to smuggle drugs, Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Policia de Buenos Aires

Argentine police broke up a gang in the province of Buenos Aires that smuggled drugs in replica World Cup trophies, authorities said Friday.

Police officers from the district of La Matanza arrested six people and seized two luxury vehicles, two firearms and eight replica trophies each containing around 1.5 kgs (3.3 lbs) of drugs.