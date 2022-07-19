Relatives of the 85 people killed in the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association bombing victims attend a memorial ceremony on the 28th anniversary of the terrorist strike on July 18, 2022, in Buenos Aires. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina on Monday commemorated the 28th anniversary of the bomb attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA), which killed 85 people, a terrorist act for which the country's authorities demanded justice, given that nobody has ever been charged with the attack, and also called for greater efforts against "the terrorist threat" to the region, within the context of which a Venezuelan-Iranian jet has been seized.

"How can so much impunity be explained? The AMIA incident is one of the most shameful events in Argentine history" and is "an image that shows us to (have experienced) a humiliating failure," said AMIA president, Amos Linetzky, at the ceremony remembering the victims of the attack.