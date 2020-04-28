A handout photo made available by the Argentine Presidency shows Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announcing the extension of the quarantine until 10 May 2020 at a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 25 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ESTEBAN COLLAZO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

On Monday, Argentina began a new phase in its battle against the coronavirus, extending until May 10 the nationwide quarantine amid controversy over the refusal of Buenos Aires and other large parts of the country to allow one-hour recreational walks outdoors which the national government had announced would be permitted during this new period.

The preventive and obligatory social isolation that has prevailed in Argentina since March 20 to limit the spread of the coronavirus has already been extended three times, and in this third phase people will be allowed - albeit under certain specific conditions - to resume some of their "normal" activities based on where they live. That is, people living in some places with lower populations and where there are few or no virus cases, or where the pandemic is "under control," will be able to do things that others elsewhere may not yet consider.