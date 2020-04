A handout photo made available by the Argentine Presidency that shows President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez during a press conference at the presidential residence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 April 2020. EFE-EPA/ARGENTINE PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez on Friday announced that the mandatory lockdown imposed last month to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus will be extended until Apr. 26.

“We are extending the quarantine until Apr. 26. We are going to continue doing the same in the bigger cities and large urban centers,” Fernandez told reporters. EFE-EPA