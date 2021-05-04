As its vaccination campaign continues, Argentina is entering a new phase of measures to try and halt its second Covid-19 wave and prevent chaos in - and potential collapse of - the country's health care system, measures which include greater restrictions particularly in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, the zone hardest hit by the virus.

President Alberto Fernandez ordered the measures implemented on April 16 to be maintained until May 21, with these measures being more or less restrictive depending on the pandemic scenario in different parts of the country.