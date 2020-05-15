Argentina has ‘high expectation’ that its ongoing clinical trial, in which people who have recovered from COVID-19 donate their blood plasma for the treatment of other patients, will be successful.
"Beyond the fact that there are still no communications to ensure the safety and efficacy of this type of treatment, the preliminary studies are very encouraging," said Arnaldo Medina, secretary of health quality of the Argentine government in a meeting with foreign media on Thursday at the Hospital El Cruce in the Buenos Aires provincial city of Florencio Varela. EFE-EPA