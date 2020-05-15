Medical staff carries out a COVID-19 intensive therapy simulation with a robot dummy in the Hospital El Cruce, in the town of Florencio Varela, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 14 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A nurse with a facial mask and a protector takes the temperature to those who enter the Hospital El Cruce, in the town of Florencio Varela, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 14 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A man wearing a facial mask donates blood at the Hospital El Cruce in the town of Florencio Varela, near Buenos Aires, Argentina, 14 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Health personnel walk with facial masks through the corridors of the Hospital El Cruce, in the town of Florencio Varela, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 14 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina has ‘high expectation’ that its ongoing clinical trial, in which people who have recovered from COVID-19 donate their blood plasma for the treatment of other patients, will be successful.

"Beyond the fact that there are still no communications to ensure the safety and efficacy of this type of treatment, the preliminary studies are very encouraging," said Arnaldo Medina, secretary of health quality of the Argentine government in a meeting with foreign media on Thursday at the Hospital El Cruce in the Buenos Aires provincial city of Florencio Varela. EFE-EPA