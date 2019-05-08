Buenos Aires, May 7 (efe-epa) - Argentines gathered in the streets of the capital city on Tuesday to celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of their former First Lady Eva Peron, a tireless fighter for the country’s neediest people and a strong supporter of women’s rights.
Born Eva Duarte, she became the founding leader of a political movement named after her husband, former president Juan Domingo Peron, whom she married in 1944 when he was minister for Labor and Welfare, before her death from cancer in 1952 at age 33.