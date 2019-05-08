A picture dated May 25, 1951 shows the President of the Argentine Republic, Juan Domingo Peron (R), and his wife, Eva Duarte, at the Teatro Colon, in Buenos Aires, where they attended a performance to celebrate Argentina's national holiday. EPA-EFE/FILE

Hundreds of people participate in a torch march to pay tribute to Eva Peron, in Buenos Aires,Argentina, May 7, 2019. Argentines celebrated what would have been the 100th birthday of the former First lady Eva Peron. EPA-EFE/ Tono Gil

Hundreds of people holding torches walk past a banner showing Eva Peron, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 7, 2019. Argentines celebrated what would have been the 100th birthday of the former First lady Eva Peron. EPA-EFE/Tono Gil

Buenos Aires, May 7 (efe-epa) - Argentines gathered in the streets of the capital city on Tuesday to celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of their former First Lady Eva Peron, a tireless fighter for the country’s neediest people and a strong supporter of women’s rights.

Born Eva Duarte, she became the founding leader of a political movement named after her husband, former president Juan Domingo Peron, whom she married in 1944 when he was minister for Labor and Welfare, before her death from cancer in 1952 at age 33.