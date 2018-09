Photograph provided Sept 5 by the Argentine President's Office showing President Mauricio Macri with Audrey Azoulay, head of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural rganization, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Argentine President's Office

Photograph provided by the Argentine President's Office showing President Mauricio Macri with Audrey Azoulay, with various education ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Argentine President's Office

Senior education officials from the G-20 nations on Wednesday met in the western Argentine city of Mendoza to analyze the different educational models necessary to push society forward and prepare it for the jobs of the future.

"Without education, there is no development of human skills," Argentine Education Minister Alejandro Finocchiaro said during the opening ceremony. "There is no human development. And without it, there is no possibility for sustainable development on Earth."