US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (L) and his Argentine counterpart Oscar Aguad arrive for a joint press conference at the Defense Ministry in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (L) and his Argentine counterpart Oscar Aguad shake hands during a joint press conference at the Defense Ministry in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA/David Fernandez

Argentine Defense Minister Oscar Aguad received his US counterpart James Mattis here Wednesday, offering a warm welcome to the representative of one of Argentina's "historical partners" and lamenting the estrangement that had occurred between the two countries in the recent past.

"Even though Argentina distanced itself from one of its main partners, we have returned to the path that we should never had strayed from," Aguad said during a joint press conference prior to his meeting with Mattis.