Argentina on Monday launched a National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19 to ensure "full and safe in-person presence in schools," with an eye toward the start of the new school year in a few weeks and after two years during which the pandemic left thousands of children without in-person learning for months and spurred many to actually drop out of school.
Argentina launches vax campaign to get kids back to in-person classes
A group of Argentine school kids prepares to enter school in Buenos Aires in a file photo. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni