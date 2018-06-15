The Argentine government announced Thursday that it will merge the Treasury and Finance Ministries after the resignation of Central Bank (BCRA) president Federico Sturzenegger, who will be replaced by the former head of Finance, Luis Caputo.

In a communique, the goverment said that both portfolios will be placed under the control of Nicolas Dujovne, who to date has been serving as the Treasury minister, adding that he has also been handed the role of coordinating the country's economic policy after Buenos Aires asked for a loan from the International Monetary Fund.