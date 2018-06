File photo showing former Foreign Minister of Argentina Dante Caputo speak during the 2nd Forum on Latin American Democracy in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 6, 2011. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Dante Caputo, who was foreign minister in Argentina's first democratic government following the 1976-1983 military regime, passed away in Buenos Aires, state news agency Telam said Wednesday. He was 74.

Caputo died Tuesday night at the Center for Medical Education and Clinical Research, where he was being treated for cancer.