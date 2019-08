Journalist Diego Cabot published his report on Argentina Notebooks in La Nación newspaper. EFE/ Rodrigo García

The Notebooks’ case, the biggest corruption scandal in Argentinian history incriminating former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of bribery, has become a documentary movie.

"La historia secreta de los cuadernos” (the hidden secret of the notebooks), now available online, reveals previously undisclosed details of an investigation by journalist Diego Cabot (La Pampa,1970) who published his report in La Nación newspaper.