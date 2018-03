A man holding an Argentine flag outside of Congress as he waits for President Macri in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Caamaño

Argentine President Mauricio Macri told Parliament Thursday that "the worst is over" and better years lie ahead for the country thanks to his administration's decision to take the gradualist path to change.

"Some criticize us for moving too slowly and others for moving too fast," he said in a speech marking the opening of this year's legislative session.