A man shops at a supermarket on 16 August 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A sharp surge in consumer prices over the past several weeks has put Argentina on a path toward a year-end annual inflation rate of 90 percent or higher, a level not seen in more than three decades. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A sharp surge in consumer prices over the past several weeks has put Argentina on a path toward a year-end annual inflation rate of 90 percent or higher, a level not seen in more than three decades.

South America's second-largest economy has regularly had double-digit annual inflation rates since 2002, but amid global price increases triggered by the war in Ukraine and unresolved imbalances in the local economy, Argentine month-to-month consumer prices have climbed by no less than 3.9 percent since the start of the year.