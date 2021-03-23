Argentina's vaccine program is moving in the right direction, President Alberto Fernandez said Monday during an event to celebrate the one-millionth shot administered in the country's most populous province.
Argentina on the right track with vaccination
The Argentine government provided this photo of President Alberto Fernandez (R) at an event in Lanus, Argentina, on Monday, 22 March 2021, to celebrate the one-millionth Covid-19 vaccination in Buenos Aires province. EFE/EPA/ESTEBAN COLLAZO/Argentine Presidency HANDOUT (MANDATORY CREDIT) EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
