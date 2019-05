Protestors in a day of general strikes across Argentina, Buenos Aires, May 29, 2019. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Police deployment in a day of general strikes across Argentina, Buenos Aires, May 29, 2019. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Cities in Argentina were without public transport, school classes, garbage collection, banks and health services on Wednesday in the nation's fifth general strike.

The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) began a 24 hour general strike at midnight to protest the economic policy of President Mauricio Macri.