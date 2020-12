A shipment of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is unloaded from an Aerolineas Argentinas plane at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/File

Argentina mobilized Monday to distribute 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to hospitals in each of the 34 provinces amid concerns about a second wave of infections in the South American country that has already lost nearly 43,000 lives to Covid-19.

The operation was on track "to initiate this great challenge that is the most important vaccination campaign in the history of Argentina," Health Access Secretary Carla Vizzotti said.