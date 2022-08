Opponents and supporters of Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernandez gather outside her home after a state prosecutor asked for a 12-year prison sentence for Fernandez, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 22 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Police arrive to control protesters, both opponents and supporters of Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernandez, who gathered outside her home after a state prosecutor asked for a 12-year prison sentence for Fernandez, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 22 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A protester holds a sign reading 'Maybe God forgives, the homeland does not' outside of Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernandez's home after a state prosecutor asked for a 12-year prison sentence for Fernandez, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 22 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

An Argentinian federal prosecutor on Monday requested a 12-year prison sentence for Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on corruption charges related to public works.

The trial, running since 2019, has investigated alleged irregularities in the concession of 51 public works to firms owned by businessman Lázaro Báez during the governments of the late Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and Fernández in the southern province of Santa Cruz.