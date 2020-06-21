People protest in front of the obelisk of the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 20 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina Saturday was the scene of marches, honks and the sound of banging pots and pans in several cities against the expropriation of agro-export company Vicentín by the government of Alberto Fernández.

Thousands of people gathered around the Obelisk monument of Buenos Aires, many on foot and others in their cars carrying Argentinian flags amid the COVID-19 epidemic lockdown, to demand that the state back down with the expropriation of the company, originating in the province of Santa Fe. EFE-EPA