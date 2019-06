A driver tries to navigate an intersection in Montevideo, Uruguay, during the massive blackout on June 16, 2019, that started in Argentina and also affected Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Concepcion M. Moreno

A view of a dark street in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, during the massive blackout on June 16, 2019, that also affected Uruguay and part of Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

Argentine Energy Minister Gustavo Lopetegui holds a press conference in Buenos Aires on 16 June 2019, to discuss the massive power outage that hit most of the country. EFE-EPA/Enrique Garcia Medina

Pollworkers in San Luis, Argentina, work without electricity due to a massive power outage affecting most of the country, on June 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Lacerda

Argentines woke to a massive blackout on Sunday - when the country was both celebrating Father's Day and four provinces were holding elections - but electricity was gradually - and almost fully - restored during the course of the day and authorities have launched an investigation of the disruptive incident.

A "collapse" in the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI) caused the "massive outage in electric energy" across Argentina and Uruguay, the Energy Secretariat said Sunday.