Argentina is already contending with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and authorities at all levels of government are working on "localized, intensive and temporary" measures to reduce mobility and expedite vaccination of people over 60, the health minister said Tuesday.
Argentina responds to second wave of Covid-19
A person gets the Covid-19 test at a drive-up site in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, 6 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
A woman undergoes a Covid-19 test in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, 6 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni