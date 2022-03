Ariel Gonzalez Levaggi, executive secretary of the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina's International Studies Center, is interviewed by Efe about Argentina's longstanding claims to sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory. EFE/Video still

"The Malvinas are Argentine", a sovereignty claim that is still alive

Argentine governments for nearly two centuries, no matter where they fall on the ideological spectrum, have remained fully in alignment in one aspect: their insistence in claiming sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (known in South America as Islas Malvinas).

That position has been unchanged since British forces occupied that South Atlantic Ocean archipelago - scene of a brief war 40 years ago that was won by the United Kingdom - and expelled Argentine authorities and settlers in 1833.