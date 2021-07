Doctors and nurses treat Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit at Buenos Aires Provincial Hospital in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, 13 July 2021. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina is approaching the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from coronavirus as the spread of more dangerous variants outpaces vaccination efforts.

The death toll increased by 387 to 99,640, the health ministry said Wednesday, while only 11 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and less than 50 percent have received at least one dose.