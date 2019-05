Argentine former President Cristina Fernandez arrives at the federal courthouse in Buenos Aires on Monday, May 27, for the second session of her trial on corruption charges. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Former President Cristina Fernandez was in court here Monday for the second session of her trial on charges of corruption arising from the 12 years she and late husband Nestor Kirchner governed Argentina.

Sen. Fernandez, who announced 10 days ago that she is running for vice president in this year's election, arrived at the federal courthouse in Buenos Aires at 9.15 am amid uncertainty about whether she would attend the session.