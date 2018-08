Cristina Fernandez (c.) leaves a federal court in Buenos Aires on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, after describing as absurd the fact that she is being accused of taking bribes during the 12 years she and late husband Nestor Kirchner governed Argentina, and said once more that she is the victim of judicial persecution. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Cristina Fernandez on Monday described as absurd the fact that she is being accused of taking bribes during the 12 years she and late husband Nestor Kirchner governed Argentina, and said once more that she is the victim of judicial persecution.

"It seems that besides working as head of the executive branch by popular vote for eight years, I had the time to lead all the criminal projects I'm being accused of," Fernandez, now a senator, said in a brief responding to the latest charges against her.