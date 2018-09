Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez (2007-2015) is seen upon her departure from the federal courthouse in Buenos Aires after testifying in a money laundering case related to the granting of public works contracts during her term in office, 18 September 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

A number of people turned out to show their support for Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez (not shown) who came to the federal courthouse in Buenos Aires to testify in a money laundering case related to the granting of public works contracts during her term in office, 18 September 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Argentine former President Cristina Fernandez asserted Tuesday in a legal brief responding to corruption charges that she has had no part in illegal activity.

"Let them continue monitoring my movements and those of my family, clandestinely listening to my telephone conversations and dig up all of Argentine Patagonia, or wherever they want, and they're never going to find anything to involve me because I will never take possession of any illicit money," she said.