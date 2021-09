File photo showing people walking through an area of shops and street vendors in Buenos Aires. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina's Gross Domestic Product stumbled during the second quarter, shrinking by 1.4 percent compared to the previous quarter, despite the strong recovery registered when compared with the same period in 2020, when the country's economy suffered an historic plunge.

According to figures released Tuesday by the National Statistics and Census Institute, the 1.4 percent decline in the second quarter is the first negative performance in the indicator after three consecutive quarterly gains.