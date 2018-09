Argentine attorney Jonatan Baldiviezo poses on Sept. 5, 2018, at his Buenos Aires home. Baldiviezo and economist and former leftist lawmaker Claudio Lozano have filed a complaint against Argentine President Mauricio Macri, alleging that he abused his authority in reaching a deal with the International Monetary for a $50 billion credit line. EPA-EFE/Carlota Ciudad

An Argentine prosecutor is seeking to investigate President Mauricio Macri over accusations he bypassed Congress in reaching an agreement in June with the International Monetary Fund for a $50 billion credit line.

Jorge di Lello, who acted in response to a complaint filed by economist and former leftist lawmaker Claudio Lozano and attorney Jonatan Baldiviezo, confirmed the legal move in remarks to EFE.