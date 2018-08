Argentine President Mauricio Macri arrives to the military base of Catam, in Bogota, Colombia, on 07 August 2018. Macri visit the country to attend the investiture of the President-elect of Colombia, Ivan Duque. EPA-EFE FILE /Leonardo Muñoz

President Mauricio Macri on Thursday asked the heads of Argentina's largest companies to report it if they encounter "mafioso behavior" on the part of government officials.

"I don't plan to mortgage my government nor the future of the Argentines to defend anyone acting outside the law," he said to inaugurate the annual meeting of the Argentine Business Association.