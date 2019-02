President of Argentina Mauricio Macri (L) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Phu Trong (R) shake hands at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

President of Argentina Mauricio Macri (3-L) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Phu Trong (2-L) inspect an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

President of Argentina Mauricio Macri (2-L), his wife Juliana Awada (L), President of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong (2-R) and his wife Ngo Thi Man (R) pose for a group photo at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

The president of Argentina on Wednesday began a two-day official visit to Vietnam, where he is to meet top officials to strengthen diplomatic and trade relations between the countries.

Mauricio Macri, who arrived in the Vietnamese capital on Tuesday night from the Indian city of Mumbai, began the day by laying a wreath at the Monument to National Heroes and Martyrs and another at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.