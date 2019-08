A handout picture provided by Frente de Todos shows former Argentinian President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, and current Vice President precandidate, casts her vote in Rio Gallegos, Santa Cruz, Argentina, 11 August 2019. EPA-EFE/Frente de Todos / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri (C) of the Juntos por el Cambio party, concedes defeat in the primary elections during an event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri of the Juntos por el Cambio party, concedes defeat in the primary elections during an event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri conceded his party's defeat in nationwide primary elections held on Sunday even before the first provisional results were released.

"We have had a bad election and that forces us to redouble our efforts – starting tomorrow – so that in October we will get the support that is needed to continue the change," the right-wing politician said at the headquarters of the Juntos por el Cambio ("Together for Change") party in Buenos Aires.