Courtesy Photograph of the Argentine presidency: EPA-EFE/Argentine government/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Argentine President Mauricio Macri met Thursday with leaders of the Catholic bishops conference as the church has become increasingly vocal about rising poverty.

Macri received the conference chair, San Isidro Bishop Oscar Ojea, and the other members of the executive committee in his office at the Casa Rosada and exchanged Christmas greetings with the prelates, the government said in a statement.