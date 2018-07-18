Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday met with the secretary-general of the Organization of American States (OAS).
Macri received Luis Almagro at his official Olivos residence, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
Photograph provided by the Argentine President's Office showing President Mauricio Macri (r) as he speaks to OAS secretary-general Luis Almagro (l) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jul 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Courtesy Argentine President's Office
Photograph provided by the Argentine President's Office showing President Mauricio Macri (r) as he speaks to OAS secretary-general Luis Almagro (l) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jul 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Courtesy Argentine President's Office
Photograph provided by the Argentine President's Office showing President Mauricio Macri (r) as he speaks to OAS secretary-general Luis Almagro (l) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jul 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Courtesy Argentine President's Office
Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday met with the secretary-general of the Organization of American States (OAS).
Macri received Luis Almagro at his official Olivos residence, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.