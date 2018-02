Argentine President Mauricio Macri during the first G20 Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy High-Level Forum, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENCY OF ARGENTINA

The world needs to embrace the challenge of making the transition to renewable sources of energy, Argentine President Mauricio Macri said here Wednesday at the first G20 Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy High-Level Forum.

"Sustainable development is a priority of the G20 agenda," he said during the opening ceremony of the event at the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires.