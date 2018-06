Photograph showing Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez during the opening of Uruguay's new embassy in Buenos Aires,Argentina, Jun 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Photograph showing Uruguayan Foreign Mnister Rodolfo Nin Novoa and Argentinian President Mauricio Macri during the opening of Uruguay's new embassy in Buenos Aires,Argentina, Jun 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Photograph showing Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa and Argentine President Mauricio Macri during the opening of Uruguay's new embassy in Buenos Aires,Argentina, Jun 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Photograph showing Argentine President Mauricio Macri with his Uruguayan counterpart, Tabare Vazquez during the opening of Uruguay's new embassy in Buenos Aires,Argentina, Jun 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Uruguayan counterpart Tabare Vazquez agreed here Tuesday that the Mercosur bloc should pursue trade accords not only with the European Union, but also with Asian countries and Canada.

"We have a grand agenda for working together, always thinking about how we can help our people make progress," Macri said with Uruguayan counterpart Tabare Vazquez at his side during the opening of Uruguay's new embassy in Buenos Aires.