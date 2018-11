Argentinian President Mauricio Macri (C) attends a tribute a year after the disappearance of the Argentinian submarine ARA San Juan in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Eduardo Lopez

Family and friends of crew members of the Argentine submarine ARA San Juan attending a tribute on the first anniversary of its disappearance in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/EDUARDO LOPEZ

A man holds a sign with the pictures of some of the crew members of the Ara San Juan during a tribute a year after the disappearance of the Argentinian submarine ARA San Juan, in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Eduardo Lopez

Argentina's ministry of defense and the navy on Saturday said that a United States-based firm has found the submarine ARA San Juan, a year after it had disappeared in the Atlantic ocean with 44 crew members on board.

The Argentine navy said Ocean Infinity used a remote-operated vehicle to trace the submarine 800 meters deep into the waters.