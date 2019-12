The new president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez (l.), seen at his inauguration on Dec. 10, 2019, with former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa (c.) and the future foreign minister, Felipe Sola (r.), where he said his government wants to pay off the unsustainable national debt left by this predecessor, Mauricio Macri, but lacks the capacity to do so. EFE-EPA/Fabian Mattiazzi

The new president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez (l.), greets foreign delegations at his inauguration on Dec. 10, 2019, where he said his government wants to pay off the unsustainable national debt left by this predecessor, Mauricio Macri, but lacks the capacity to do so. EFE-EPA/Fabian Mattiazzi

The new president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, said Tuesday in his inaugural address that his government wants to pay off the unsustainable national debt left by this predecessor, Mauricio Macri, but lacks the capacity to do so.

"No debt payments can be sustained if the country doesn't grow. It's as simple as that. To be able to pay off the debt we must first grow" the economy, he told the government officials and foreign heads of state attending his inauguration in Congress.