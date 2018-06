Hundreds demonstrate in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun 14, 2018, to demand better wages and reject the policies of the government of President Mauricio Macri, who recently signed a multi-million dollar agreement with the International Monetary Fund. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentina's president Mauricio Macri arrives at the G7 Outreach Official Welcome at the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada, Jun 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON/POOL MAXPPP OUT

Argentina's president on Saturday said he would appoint new energy and production ministers, according to a government statement, amid a currency crisis in the South American country.

President Mauricio Macri announced that Dante Sica will be the minister of production and Javier Iguacel will be the minister of energy.