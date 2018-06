rgentinian pianist Juan Esteban Cuacci performs with Argentinian singer Susana Rinaldi (not pictured), the Eafit Symphony Orchestra of Medellin and Pan American Symphony Orchestra of Washington during the symphonic gala night of the XII International Tango Festival in Medellin, Colombia, Jun 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Argentinian director Juan Carlos Cuacci directs during with Argentinian singer Susana Rinaldi (not pictured), the Eafit Symphony Orchestra of Medellin and Pan American Symphony Orchestra of Washington during the symphonic gala night of the XII International Tango Festival in Medellin, Colombia, Jun. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Argentinian singer Susana Rinaldi performs on stage with the Eafit Symphony Orchestra of Medellin and Pan American Symphony Orchestra of Washington during the symphonic gala night of the XII International Tango Festival in Medellin, Colombia, Jun. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

People in the Colombian city of Medellin would wake up Saturday to the lingering strains of Argentine singer Susana Rinaldi, who had mesmerized audiences with her powerful performance at the 12th International Tango Festival held at the Botero Plaza.

Rinaldi (nicknamed La Tana) had enthralled the 3000-strong audience Friday evening with her rendition of classical Tango songs, which included those by Carlos Gardel and Eladia Blazquez, and some of her own.