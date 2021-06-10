Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (left) and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez greet one another during a business forum at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (left) and Argentine President Alberto Fernández take part on 9 June 2021 in a business forum at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called here Wednesday for Covid-19 vaccine patent protections to be waived so those life-saving jabs can be more quickly distributed to people in poorer countries.

"From a multilateral point of view, Argentina and Spain are calling for the lifting of patent protections for vaccines, for them to be considered a global public good and consequently for their distribution to be expedited," Sanchez said in a joint press conference with Fernandez during an official visit to Buenos Aires.