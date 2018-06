The head of the Maritime Traffic Service of the coast guard, Carlos Villareal, speaks during an interview on the case of an Argentinian fishing boat missing in Atlantic waters with nine crew members on board, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

The Argentine coast guard has stepped the search in an area along the coast of the southern province of Chubut for the fishing boat that went missing last weekend with nine people aboard.

Because of the movement along the coast of a fuel spill that appeared Sunday, plus the discovery of the lifeless body of the captain of the Rigel, the coast guard will incorporate into the operation the Tango, a vessel with an underwater tracking device aboard.